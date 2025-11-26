AppLovin Corporation $APP Shares Sold by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in AppLovin by 146.5% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other AppLovin news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $1,393,362.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,197,954.44. The trade was a 38.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 30,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.29, for a total transaction of $16,070,717.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,553,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,384,136.69. This trade represents a 1.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 288,284 shares of company stock valued at $169,199,575 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on AppLovin from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $740.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $633.00 to $721.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.27.

AppLovin Stock Down 0.7%

APP stock opened at $556.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $609.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $475.43. The company has a market capitalization of $187.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.50. AppLovin Corporation has a 52 week low of $200.50 and a 52 week high of $745.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 258.49% and a net margin of 51.27%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. AppLovin has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Articles

