Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Zoom Communications had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 33.17%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Zoom Communications updated its FY 2026 guidance to 5.950-5.970 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance to 1.480-1.490 EPS.

Zoom Communications Trading Up 9.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $86.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.79. Zoom Communications has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $91.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.69.

In other Zoom Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 7,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $628,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 132,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,889,190. The trade was a 5.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total transaction of $208,271.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 150,169 shares in the company, valued at $12,636,721.35. This represents a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 389,373 shares of company stock valued at $32,311,579 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zoom Communications by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its position in Zoom Communications by 368.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 41,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after buying an additional 32,725 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Zoom Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications by 247.0% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 45,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 32,360 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Communications from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Communications from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Zoom Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.43.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

