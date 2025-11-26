First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $281.24 and last traded at $280.99, with a volume of 16 shares. The stock had previously closed at $280.98.

First National Bank Alaska Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $902.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $274.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.67.

Get First National Bank Alaska alerts:

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $6.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $56.17 million for the quarter.

First National Bank Alaska Company Profile

First National Bank Alaska, a commercial bank, provides various banking products and services for business, industry, and individual customers primarily in Alaska. The company offers savings and checking accounts; money market deposits; safe deposit services; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; and personal, home equity, and construction loans, as well as loans for stability and growth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First National Bank Alaska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Bank Alaska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.