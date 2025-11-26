SlateStone Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 4,469 Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. $KTOS

SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. CWM LLC increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 23.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 8,416 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth $214,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 50.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 11,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ KTOS opened at $75.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 750.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $112.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.98 and a 200-day moving average of $63.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $347.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.01 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 1.20%.The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KTOS. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Noble Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In related news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $638,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 332,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,333,416.25. The trade was a 2.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total transaction of $432,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 204,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,780,242.48. The trade was a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 78,124 shares of company stock valued at $6,344,328 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

