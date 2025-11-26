Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Argus raised their price target on the stock from $459.00 to $573.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cummins traded as high as $484.89 and last traded at $483.4440, with a volume of 118620 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $472.51.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Cummins from $430.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cummins from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.75.

In other news, insider Brett Michael Merritt sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.32, for a total value of $709,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,536,485.72. This trade represents a 13.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 13,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.66, for a total value of $6,170,352.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,864,384.12. This trade represents a 29.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,410 shares of company stock worth $16,424,574. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,628,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,773,219,000 after purchasing an additional 344,680 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cummins by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,539,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,585,000 after acquiring an additional 92,073 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cummins by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,499,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,138,000 after purchasing an additional 43,720 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,367,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,121,000 after purchasing an additional 91,956 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Cummins by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,905,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,170,000 after buying an additional 22,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $68.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $437.68 and a 200 day moving average of $384.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.97 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.52%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

