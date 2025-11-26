Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Petco Health and Wellness updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Shares of WOOF opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average of $3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $944.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.70 and a beta of 1.71. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $6.29.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WOOF shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Zacks Research cut Petco Health and Wellness from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $4.05 to $4.15 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 42.0% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 6,091,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,575,000 after buying an additional 1,800,583 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 60.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,637,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,095,000 after buying an additional 1,367,299 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 66.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after acquiring an additional 852,767 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,311,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,032,000 after acquiring an additional 717,485 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,416,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,572,000 after acquiring an additional 621,026 shares in the last quarter.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

