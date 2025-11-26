Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Estimate for CORT Earnings

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Corcept Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 25th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.09. Zacks Research currently has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Corcept Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $131.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.25.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $80.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.04 and a beta of 0.43. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $117.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.99.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $207.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.78 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Corcept Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Insider Activity at Corcept Therapeutics

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, CEO Joseph K. Belanoff sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $3,403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,781,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,638,959.60. This represents a 1.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Guyer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,778.63. This trade represents a 78.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 259,400 shares of company stock worth $20,009,288 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 163.6% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 99.5% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 598.5% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

