Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Takes $9.24 Million Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,240,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 17,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 75.0% during the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $232.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $220.00 price objective on Cardinal Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.57.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $213.78 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.60 and a 52 week high of $214.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.14. The company has a market cap of $50.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $64.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.41 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 74.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.650-9.850 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a $0.5107 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

