Royalty Pharma PLC $RPRX Shares Sold by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB decreased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 344,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 67,000 shares during the quarter. Royalty Pharma comprises 1.6% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $12,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma in the first quarter valued at $306,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma during the first quarter worth about $392,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 83,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 27,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 189.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 45,236 shares during the period. 54.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Royalty Pharma

In other news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 69,594 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $2,735,044.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 54,760 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,068. This trade represents a 55.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 132,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $5,077,212.84. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 274,614 shares of company stock valued at $10,662,321 in the last ninety days. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Royalty Pharma Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX opened at $39.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Royalty Pharma PLC has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $41.24. The company has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.56.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 32.51%.The company had revenue of $609.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.01 million. Research analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RPRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Royalty Pharma from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

