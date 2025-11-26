Broadcom Inc. $AVGO is Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s 5th Largest Position

Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. decreased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 235,745 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,222 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 5.1% of Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $64,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,757 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,322,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total transaction of $124,620,194.27. Following the sale, the director owned 37,722,534 shares in the company, valued at $12,746,821,463.94. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total value of $5,755,726.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 329,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,468,668.22. This trade represents a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 665,271 shares worth $225,483,192. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Stock Up 1.9%

AVGO stock opened at $385.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $348.93 and a 200-day moving average of $303.70. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $388.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.22, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Broadcom from $295.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Raymond James Financial set a $420.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $342.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.61.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

