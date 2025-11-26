Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV Shares Sold by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lessened its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Elevance Health accounts for approximately 2.2% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $17,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ELV. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in Elevance Health by 13.3% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2.6% during the first quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 5.3% during the first quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Elevance Health by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Elevance Health from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $343.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $397.33.
Elevance Health Stock Performance
ELV stock opened at $336.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $336.47. The company has a market capitalization of $74.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.71 and a fifty-two week high of $458.75.
Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $50.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.26 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Elevance Health Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.96%.
About Elevance Health
Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.
