Maia Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. $KMX

Maia Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,758 shares during the quarter. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CarMax during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its position in CarMax by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen cut CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on CarMax from $78.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $41.54.

NYSE:KMX opened at $37.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.26. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.26 and a twelve month high of $91.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.92.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.39). CarMax had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

