Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases 42,753 Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. $EWTX

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,753 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWTX. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $827,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $730,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 36.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 376,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,273,000 after acquiring an additional 100,223 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 12.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EWTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Edgewise Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Edgewise Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of EWTX stock opened at $24.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.28. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $35.50.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. On average, analysts anticipate that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Fox bought 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $199,448.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 23,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,805.28. This trade represents a 82.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alan J. Russell sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total value of $2,112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,208. This trade represents a 81.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

