MIG Capital LLC Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

MIG Capital LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 316.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,157 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,514 shares during the period. MIG Capital LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Maseco LLP bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 435.0% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5,325.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Disciplina Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 91.5% during the first quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Up 5.0%

AMAT opened at $242.46 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.74 and a twelve month high of $244.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.03. The stock has a market cap of $193.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Applied Materials has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.380 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.20%.

Insider Activity

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.08, for a total transaction of $936,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 88,351 shares in the company, valued at $20,681,202.08. This trade represents a 4.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 14th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.04.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Applied Materials

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.