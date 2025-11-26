Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. $NBIX Shares Bought by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 66.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,400 shares during the period. Neurocrine Biosciences accounts for about 2.4% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $18,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $696,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 61.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,891,000 after purchasing an additional 75,733 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 229.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 13,301 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $143.53 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $84.23 and a one year high of $157.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.22.

Insider Activity

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $794.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.61 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.82, for a total transaction of $2,732,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 40,360 shares in the company, valued at $6,127,455.20. This trade represents a 30.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kyle Gano sold 300 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total value of $42,591.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 140,407 shares in the company, valued at $19,933,581.79. The trade was a 0.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on NBIX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $178.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.53.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

