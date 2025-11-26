Vanguard Extended Market ETF $VXF Shares Purchased by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 19,171.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 332,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330,700 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $64,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 169.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000.

VXF stock opened at $207.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $146.68 and a one year high of $216.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.05.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

