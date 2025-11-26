Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Blackstone Inc. $BX

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 14,853.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 115,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 115,115 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $17,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter worth $28,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Blackstone from $199.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 113,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.69, for a total value of $19,852,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 695,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,237,547.33. This represents a 13.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings Iv Gp Mana Blackstone purchased 385,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,999.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 16,332,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,001,642.68. This trade represents a 2.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have purchased 2,950,751 shares of company stock worth $79,050,138 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $143.46 on Wednesday. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.66 and a 1-year high of $194.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.76.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. Blackstone had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 20.56%.The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 147.43%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

