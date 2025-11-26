American Express Company $AXP Stake Trimmed by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 937 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $1,454,667,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 13.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,025,562 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,849,777,000 after buying an additional 2,168,445 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 31,595.9% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,742,009 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $555,666,000 after buying an additional 1,736,513 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Express by 11.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,487,316 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,282,984,000 after buying an additional 1,349,746 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,752,690 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,278,711,000 after acquiring an additional 965,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 112,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.86, for a total value of $37,034,041.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 92,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,614,306.60. This trade represents a 54.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $1,753,650.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,709,739.98. The trade was a 39.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 193,292 shares of company stock worth $65,363,878 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP stock opened at $362.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $346.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $321.77. American Express Company has a 12 month low of $220.43 and a 12 month high of $377.23. The company has a market capitalization of $249.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $17.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 33.41%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 22.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on American Express from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. HSBC set a $295.00 price objective on shares of American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of American Express from $277.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Express from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.65.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

