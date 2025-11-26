Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF $PTLC Shares Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,384 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 0.30% of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF worth $10,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PTLC. Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $114,079,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 654.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,248,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,251,000 after buying an additional 1,083,347 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,864,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,397,000 after buying an additional 426,092 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 98,262.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 225,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,431,000 after acquiring an additional 225,020 shares during the period. Finally, Invenio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 156.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 229,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,627,000 after acquiring an additional 139,900 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Price Performance

BATS:PTLC opened at $55.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.39. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.51 and a 1-year high of $55.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.60.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

