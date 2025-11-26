North Star Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 108,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 25,143 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 586,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,479,000 after buying an additional 111,530 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 118,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,928,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canopy Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 34,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bank of America from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.77.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC stock opened at $52.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $382.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.63. Bank of America Corporation has a twelve month low of $33.06 and a twelve month high of $54.69.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.13. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 30.52%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

