Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Sold by Maia Wealth LLC

Maia Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total value of $10,202,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at $18,459,294. The trade was a 35.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of MA stock opened at $546.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $561.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $568.80. The stock has a market cap of $490.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $465.59 and a 1 year high of $601.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.44%.
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.
