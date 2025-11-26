Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Sold by Maia Wealth LLC

Maia Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total value of $10,202,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at $18,459,294. The trade was a 35.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $655.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $638.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $652.50.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $546.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $561.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $568.80. The stock has a market cap of $490.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $465.59 and a 1 year high of $601.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.44%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

