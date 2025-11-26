Maia Wealth LLC Has $7.81 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG

Maia Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,293 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up about 1.5% of Maia Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $7,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $112.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.92. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $113.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

