North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,415 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

North Star Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 68.9% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $94.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.77. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $137.59. The company has a market capitalization of $80.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.43. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 6.15%.The firm had revenue of $21.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. United Parcel Service has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 101.39%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.