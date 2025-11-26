North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $657,000 Position in BlackRock $BLK

North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 112.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,038,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 32.8% during the second quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 15,543 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Bank grew its position in BlackRock by 2.1% in the second quarter. Columbia Bank now owns 3,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 105,267.4% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,705,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,789,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $617,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,165.04, for a total value of $13,980,480.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,394,113.20. This represents a 62.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $1,030.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $159.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.48. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $773.74 and a 12 month high of $1,219.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,113.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1,080.86.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The asset manager reported $11.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.78 by ($0.23). BlackRock had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $11.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $5.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 53.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,301.00 to $1,407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Zacks Research downgraded BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,302.59.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

