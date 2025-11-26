NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Shares Acquired by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 10,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 152,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 171,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,874,000 after purchasing an additional 25,982 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,519,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 279,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,423,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays set a $88.00 price target on NextEra Energy and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Melius began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.63.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $84.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $87.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.54.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 24.72%.The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.97%.

In other news, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $707,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 62,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,510.56. This trade represents a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $63,365.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,267 shares in the company, valued at $694,098.30. The trade was a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,168 shares of company stock worth $13,917,670. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

