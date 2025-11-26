Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) Stock

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Allegion stock on October 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Allegion Stock Performance

NYSE ALLE opened at $166.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.07. Allegion PLC has a twelve month low of $116.57 and a twelve month high of $180.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Allegion Announces Dividend

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Allegion had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 16.09%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Allegion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.100-8.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 27.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ALLE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Allegion from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Allegion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Allegion from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegion

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegion by 0.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 740,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $96,571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 5.6% in the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,924 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Allegion by 9.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 71,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,245,000 after buying an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

