Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.41, FiscalAI reports. Titan Machinery had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $644.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.17 million. Titan Machinery updated its FY 2026 guidance to -2.000–1.500 EPS.

Titan Machinery Price Performance

NASDAQ TITN opened at $19.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.65. Titan Machinery has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $23.41. The stock has a market cap of $455.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TITN shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Titan Machinery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan Machinery

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP increased its position in Titan Machinery by 189.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Titan Machinery by 1,847.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 242,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 230,340 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 1.3% in the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,817,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,426,000 after purchasing an additional 23,272 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the third quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the third quarter valued at $274,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Featured Stories

