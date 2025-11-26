J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.750-9.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 9.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.0 billion-$9.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.1 billion.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $100.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.81. J. M. Smucker has a one year low of $93.30 and a one year high of $125.42. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of -7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.24.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.02). J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a positive return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.750-9.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently -32.09%.

Several research firms recently commented on SJM. Bank of America dropped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Argus downgraded J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $110.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 11,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $1,204,237.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 33,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,661,037.04. The trade was a 24.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at about $4,280,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 19.9% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth about $7,787,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

