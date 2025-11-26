Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 631 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $11,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Impact Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the second quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 4,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.9% during the second quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petros Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 9,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on EMR. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $151.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.13.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $130.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.31 and a 200-day moving average of $131.74. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $90.06 and a one year high of $150.27. The company has a market cap of $73.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.95%.

Emerson Electric declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

