Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. $STLD

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.20% of Steel Dynamics worth $38,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 493.9% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 306.2% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $164.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $103.17 and a one year high of $166.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 3.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.97.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.39%.Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 26.49%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total transaction of $1,343,180.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 117,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,057,499.72. This trade represents a 6.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on Steel Dynamics and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.44.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

