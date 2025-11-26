Rhumbline Advisers Buys 15,701 Shares of Invitation Home $INVH

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,217,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,701 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.20% of Invitation Home worth $39,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Home during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Invitation Home during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Invitation Home in the first quarter worth $40,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 49.5% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Invitation Home by 3,219.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitation Home Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $28.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.53 and a 200 day moving average of $30.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.81. Invitation Home has a 12 month low of $27.32 and a 12 month high of $35.80.

Invitation Home Announces Dividend

Invitation Home ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $688.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.41 million. Invitation Home had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Invitation Home has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.940 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Home will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Invitation Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INVH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Invitation Home from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Invitation Home from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Invitation Home from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.91.

Invitation Home Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

