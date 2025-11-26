Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 4,088 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 124,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $157,512,000. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 177,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,924,000 after buying an additional 11,391 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPLG opened at $78.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.07. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $81.14.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

