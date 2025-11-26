Salesforce Inc. $CRM Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lessened its stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,387 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $12,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.0% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 87,331 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $23,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Advyzon Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 206,614 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $56,342,000 after buying an additional 16,176 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 9.2% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 148,254 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,427,000 after acquiring an additional 12,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.1% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,786 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.51.

Shares of CRM opened at $233.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $244.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $222.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.96 and a 52-week high of $369.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. Research analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th were given a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total transaction of $31,598.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,085,096,889. This trade represents a 0.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 56,372 shares of company stock valued at $13,941,863 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

