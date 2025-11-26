Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 823,311 Shares of Rayonier Inc. $RYN

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,193,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 823,311 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $93,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RYN. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 213.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 8,272.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 223.4% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RYN opened at $21.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.38. Rayonier Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.06 and a 1-year high of $32.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.98.

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $177.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.82 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 68.53%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Rayonier has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.110 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.410- EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.63%.

RYN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Rayonier from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Rayonier from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

