Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $7,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 11.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,051,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 18.8% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 154,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on DLR. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Loop Capital set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.14.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of DLR stock opened at $157.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.95 and a 1-year high of $198.00. The firm has a market cap of $54.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.96.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, CEO Andrew Power sold 53,269 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $9,330,598.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

