Inceptionr LLC Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

Inceptionr LLC lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at $35,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 12,100.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 520.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $80.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.72. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.75 and a 1-year high of $182.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 5.93%.The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.240-5.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.860-0.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SFM. BMO Capital Markets set a $90.00 target price on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $124.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $175.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $108.00 price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.86.

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 4,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $416,635.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 174,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,998,220. The trade was a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kim Coffin sold 651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total transaction of $92,168.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 11,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,651.30. This represents a 5.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 21,447 shares of company stock worth $2,800,812 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

