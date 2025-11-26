Inceptionr LLC Buys New Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 15,683 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 92,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,937 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,163,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,826,000 after acquiring an additional 54,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 25.7% during the second quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $70.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $53.91 and a one year high of $91.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.43.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.10.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

