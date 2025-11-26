Inceptionr LLC Purchases 10,149 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI

Inceptionr LLC grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,149 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 17.0% during the second quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,686,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,732,000 after acquiring an additional 244,852 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,431,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,187,000 after purchasing an additional 138,055 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 851,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,754,000 after buying an additional 28,156 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GLPI. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.50 to $47.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $181,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 129,953 shares in the company, valued at $5,911,561.97. The trade was a 2.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

GLPI stock opened at $43.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.08 and a 200-day moving average of $46.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 13.23, a quick ratio of 13.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.26 and a 12 month high of $52.27.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 49.54%.The company had revenue of $397.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.860-3.880 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.2%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.04%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.