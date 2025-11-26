Silphium Asset Management Ltd Lowers Stake in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Silphium Asset Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,152 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Silphium Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.50, for a total transaction of $9,241,912.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 42,138 shares in the company, valued at $64,787,175. This represents a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 20,432 shares of company stock valued at $32,252,997 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,811.53 on Wednesday. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 1 year low of $1,300.00 and a 1 year high of $2,400.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,660.23 and a 200 day moving average of $1,644.54. The firm has a market cap of $42.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.85, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $515.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.38 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 32.80% and a negative return on equity of 48.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.54 earnings per share. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.170-38.170 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Fair Isaac to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Oppenheimer cut shares of Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,900.00 to $1,960.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,230.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,118.50.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

