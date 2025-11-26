HP Inc. $HPQ Shares Acquired by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC raised its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 24.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,888 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,422 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HP by 17.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 57,357 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,358 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in HP by 14.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 165,042 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,570,000 after buying an additional 21,033 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its holdings in shares of HP by 64.1% during the first quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 61,672 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 24,082 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in HP by 3.9% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,001 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in HP by 0.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 418,733 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $11,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.42.

HP Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of HP stock opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.39. The company has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $39.62.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 262.03% and a net margin of 4.83%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. HP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.200 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.810 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

HP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

Insider Activity

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $920,471.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80.55. This trade represents a 99.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anneliese Olson sold 18,154 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total transaction of $506,133.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,711.72. This trade represents a 99.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

