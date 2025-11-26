Inceptionr LLC Purchases 46,481 Shares of Carnival Corporation $CCL

Inceptionr LLC lifted its position in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 388.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,481 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Carnival by 10.5% in the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 25,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 23,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Carnival by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 14,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CCL opened at $25.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.88. Carnival Corporation has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $32.80.

Carnival ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 29th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. Carnival had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Carnival has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.230 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.140-2.140 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Carnival from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Carnival in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Carnival from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.70.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

