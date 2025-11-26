Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Boosts Stake in Repligen Corporation $RGEN

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its position in shares of Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Repligen were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 2,663.6% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 34.2% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Repligen in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repligen Price Performance

Repligen stock opened at $171.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 8.59. Repligen Corporation has a one year low of $102.96 and a one year high of $182.52. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8,592.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.95.

Insider Activity

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $188.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.23 million. Repligen had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Repligen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.680 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Repligen Corporation will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Repligen news, Director Anthony Hunt sold 20,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.61, for a total transaction of $3,092,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 80,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,483,675.23. The trade was a 19.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James Bylund sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.21, for a total transaction of $331,301.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 21,520 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,039.20. This trade represents a 9.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 49,382 shares of company stock worth $7,676,802 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RGEN. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.85.

Repligen Profile

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

