Richmond Investment Services LLC Purchases 20,302 Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF $FTLS

Richmond Investment Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 105.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,302 shares during the quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTLS. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 61,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,372,000. Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 135,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,101,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,469 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FTLS opened at $71.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.71. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $58.90 and a 12-month high of $72.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.48.

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

