Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK Shares Purchased by Richmond Investment Services LLC

Richmond Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 93.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 359.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 988,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,811,000 after purchasing an additional 773,005 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 373,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,917,000 after purchasing an additional 182,955 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,490,000 after buying an additional 141,196 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 135,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,618,000 after buying an additional 78,652 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 367,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,646,000 after buying an additional 78,115 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $298.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $299.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.72. The stock has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $214.77 and a 1-year high of $310.81.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

