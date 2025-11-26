iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH Position Increased by Richmond Investment Services LLC

Richmond Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,127 shares during the quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 196,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,170,000 after acquiring an additional 42,188 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 119,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 157,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,765,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC now owns 243,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,093,000 after purchasing an additional 10,912 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6,106.4% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 822,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,025,000 after purchasing an additional 809,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.9%

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $65.60 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $68.20. The company has a market cap of $100.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.55.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

