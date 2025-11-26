Richmond Investment Services LLC Has $2.32 Million Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF $FV

Richmond Investment Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,736 shares during the quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 44.2% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 97.4% in the second quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

FV opened at $61.17 on Wednesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.04 and a fifty-two week high of $63.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.51 and a 200-day moving average of $60.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.08.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.