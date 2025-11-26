American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Trading Up 20% – Here’s Why

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 20% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.36. 335,536 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 525% from the average session volume of 53,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of -0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.42.

Get American Hotel Income Properties REIT alerts:

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$66.24 million during the quarter. American Hotel Income Properties REIT had a negative net margin of 34.67% and a negative return on equity of 34.11%. Equities analysts forecast that American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP will post 0.0406452 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Hotel Income Properties REIT

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP is a trust that invests in hotel real estate properties. The company’s primary business is owning Premium Branded hotels, which have franchise agreements with international hotel brands including Marriott, Hilton, and IHG. It generates revenue from the room, food, beverage, and other revenue.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.