Richmond Investment Services LLC Buys 11,108 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Richmond Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 475.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,108 shares during the quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,639,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,354,000 after purchasing an additional 279,859 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,568,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,064,000 after buying an additional 76,455 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,599,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,343,000 after buying an additional 66,596 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,006,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,296,000 after buying an additional 149,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofi Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 1,934,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,027,000 after buying an additional 77,843 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $122.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.29. The company has a market capitalization of $66.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.31 and a 1-year high of $126.61.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

