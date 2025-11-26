Lauer Wealth LLC Trims Stake in GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF $AMDL

Lauer Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDL – Free Report) by 24.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,225 shares during the period. Lauer Wealth LLC’s holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF by 1,030.3% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 12,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 11,529 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Finally, Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Shares of AMDL stock opened at $14.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.04. GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $25.86.

The GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (AMDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. AMDL was launched on Mar 4, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.

