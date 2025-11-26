Richmond Investment Services LLC Purchases Shares of 11,217 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV

Richmond Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 70,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.1%

SPYV stock opened at $56.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.69. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $44.39 and a 12-month high of $56.96.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

